Dorothy "Dot" NAMULIK
NAMULIK - Dorothy "Dot" (nee Kaspryk)
Has entered into His Kingdom on December 3, 2020, at the age of 90. Wife of the late Stanley Joseph (Namul); mother of Stanley John (Marcia Tabaczynski) Namulik; cherished grandmother of Dawn Marie and Brian (Amber) Namulik; proud and blessed great-grandmother Elysia Marie. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents John and Martha Kaspryk, a brother Walter (Josephine) and two sisters Martha and Helen. Dorothy had a great love for animals and gardening. She was a member of various doll and miniature clubs. Entombment was held privately in Forest Lawn's Birchwood Mausoleum. Dot's family would like to thank the staff of Brothers of Mercy for all of their patience and care. Donations may be sent to Hawk Creek or the Erie County SPCA. A rrangements by the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.
I am deeply so sorry she's at rest I'll always remember fishing with her that was her favorite ,God bless you in Heaven Dorothy I love you and will deeply miss you
Eugene frankowski
December 6, 2020