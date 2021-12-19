O'CONNOR - Dorothy M.
(nee Lickfield)
Of Hamburg, entered into rest on December 10, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Thomas F. O'Connor; devoted mother of Maureen (Thomas) Kline, Kevin (Lynn) O'Connor, and the late Carol (late Robert) Luby; cherished grandmother of Julie (Michael) Grine, Sarah (Josh) Brower, Matthew (Ana) Kline, and Zachary Kline; adored great-grandmother of Robert and Emma Grine and Gracie and Carter Brower; loving daughter of the late Clarence and Mary Lickfield; predeceased sister of Clarence (Rita) and William (Peggy) Lickfield, and Louise (Jake) Morath; dear companion of Ralph Daily; also survived by family and friends. No prior visitation. A Memorial Service will take place at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dorothy's honor to the Big Tree Volunteer Fire Company, 4112 Big Tree Rd., Hamburg, NY. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Please share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 19, 2021.