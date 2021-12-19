Menu
Buffalo News
Dorothy M. O'CONNOR
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
O'CONNOR - Dorothy M.
(nee Lickfield)
Of Hamburg, entered into rest on December 10, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Thomas F. O'Connor; devoted mother of Maureen (Thomas) Kline, Kevin (Lynn) O'Connor, and the late Carol (late Robert) Luby; cherished grandmother of Julie (Michael) Grine, Sarah (Josh) Brower, Matthew (Ana) Kline, and Zachary Kline; adored great-grandmother of Robert and Emma Grine and Gracie and Carter Brower; loving daughter of the late Clarence and Mary Lickfield; predeceased sister of Clarence (Rita) and William (Peggy) Lickfield, and Louise (Jake) Morath; dear companion of Ralph Daily; also survived by family and friends. No prior visitation. A Memorial Service will take place at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dorothy's honor to the Big Tree Volunteer Fire Company, 4112 Big Tree Rd., Hamburg, NY. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Please share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 19, 2021.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
Dolly is a bright twinkling star in the heavens as she was while here. She loved playing cards, watching football especially the Bills, getting together for holidays and family gatherings and loved traveling especially taking several cruises. She already missed and will be in our memories and hearts forever.
Rafael Irizarry Jr
Family
December 21, 2021
Aunt Dolly, I know your up in heaven with Gram and Gramps and my Mom and Carol. I´m sure your all playing catds and having a good time .
Kathy Morat
December 21, 2021
