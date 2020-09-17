PERL - Dorothy
Age 93, of Sheldon, passed on September 12, 2020. She was born in Orchard Park, on November 19, 1926. Daughter of Edward and Emma (Theil) Benz; she is survived by her son, James B. (Cathy) Perl; grandchildren, Stacy (Jesse) Schmidt, James G. (Maura) Perl and Tanya (Shaun) Koch; nine great-grandchildren; her brother, Howard Benz. A 1:00 PM Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at St. John Neumann Parish (St. Cecilia's site) 991 Centerline Rd., Strykersville, NY 14145. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Visiting Nurses Association, GLOW Region, 7070 Telephone Rd., Pavilion, NY 14525 or to a charity of your choice
. For more information please call (585) 591-1212 or to leave a message of condolence, please visit at www.marleyfuneralhome.com
. Arrangements completed by MARLEY FUNERAL HOME, LLC., 135 Main Street, Attica, New York 14011.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 17, 2020.