PETERS - Dorothy Anna
(nee Evans)
Born: September 3, 1926 in North Tonawanda, New York. She was the daughter of the late Daniel and Mabel (Lewis) Evans. Mrs. Peters graduated from North Tonawanda High School, in 1944 and from Bryant and Stratton Business Institute of Buffalo, New York.
Mrs. Peters was employed as an Executive Secretary to the Vice President of The Carborundum Company in Niagara Falls for several years. She then became a "stay-at-home" Mom to raise four children. After the children were in school full-time, Mrs. Peters worked as a Secretary in the Administration Building for the North Tonawanda Public Schools, until she retired in 1985. Mrs. Peters was known as a true survivor after having contracted polio when she was eleven months old. She was never able to get around as other children did, but this never stopped her. She was definitely a fighter through and through, which helped her as she survived bouts with breast cancer and other cancers through the years. She served her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ at First Baptist Church in North Tonawanda, for over thirty-five years. She enjoyed working with young children and served as a Department Superintendent for thirty years. Many of the children who she taught have gone onto serve the Lord as Ministers, and teachers themselves. She served as Church Clerk, sang in the choir, served on the building committee, and she was instrumental in starting the Senior Adult Ministry at the church. Mrs. Peters enjoyed working on crafts and making gifts for family and friends. She crocheted many afghans and did embroidery work, counted cross-stitch, crewel and needlepoint. She donated many of her wonderful afghans to Roswell Park Comprehensive Care Center for the children and other patients to receive. Not being able to get around as others could, this helped occupy her mind. She also was an avid reader - the Bible was her first book of preference, but she also enjoyed many types of reading. She was introduced to a love of baseball on her first date with her husband and loved the Yankees. She also enjoyed doing word search puzzles-another way she occupied her mind! Dorothy was happily married for more than 50 years to her beloved husband, Don who predeceased her in 2004. She is survived by her four children; and nine grandchildren; Russell and grandchildren, Tyler and Jolie; Randall (Lisa) and grandchildren, Katie and Kristyn; Paul (Carole) and grandchildren, Drew, Adam and Alaina; and Rebecca (Randy) Stutzman and grandchildren, Sean and Brianna. She was the sister of the late Ruth (Fred) Bushover and Daniel (Virginia) Evans. She was also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at FRETTHOLD FUNERAL HOME, 1241 Oliver St., at the corner of Ward Rd,. on Friday, from 2 PM-4 PM and 6 PM-8 PM. A Funeral Service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, beginning at 11 AM, conducted by Rev. Roland Mills of Shalom Baptist Church. Burial at Acacia Park Cemetery will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Roswell Park Comprehensive Care Center, 665 Elm Street, Buffalo, NY 14203. Guest register available at frettholdfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 24, 2021.