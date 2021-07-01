POKORSKI - Dorothy
(nee Skotarczak)
June 29, 2021. Age 97, of Williamsville, NY. Beloved wife of the late Leonard "Porky" Pokorski; loving mother of Sharon (Jerry) Tatko and Mary Ann (Dennis Resutek, late Adrian) Boczkowski; cherished grandmother of three grandchildren and great-grandmother of nine; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Friday from 4-8 PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (2 blocks south of William St.). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday at 10 AM in St. Philip the Apostle RC Church, 950 Losson Rd., Cheektowaga, please assemble at church. Interment in Mt Calvary Cemetery. The family would like to thank the staff at Elderwood in Williamsville Nursing Home for their sense of caring and comfort. Please share your condolences and memories at www.SmolarekCares.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 1, 2021.