Dorothy M. POLITO
POLITO - Dorothy M.
(nee Plandowski)
February 3, 2021, after a long illness, at age 89. Beloved wife of the late Salvatore A. Polito; dearest mother of Ann Marie (Ross) Constantino, Audrey M. (Thomas) Rinaldo, and Patricia P. (Peter) Galbo; cherished grandmother of Jennifer Constantino Reid, Lisa Constantino, Nicholas Laudico, Michael Laudico, Peter Galbo, and Alexandra Galbo Duggan and seven great grandchildren; dear sister of the late Stanley, Theodore, and Alfred Plandowski, Mary Pound, Josephine Gordon, Frances Cwick, Veronica Sciandra, and Catherine Dlugopolski. Family and friends are invited to join us at a Memorial Mass, which will be held Monday, June 21st, at 11 AM at St. Timothy's R.C. Church, 565 East Park Drive, Tonawanda, NY 14150. Please share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
21
Memorial Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Timothy's R.C. Church
565 East Park Drive, Tonawanda, NY
