POLITO - Dorothy M.(nee Plandowski)February 3, 2021, after a long illness, at age 89. Beloved wife of the late Salvatore A. Polito; dearest mother of Ann Marie (Ross) Constantino, Audrey M. (Thomas) Rinaldo, and Patricia P. (Peter) Galbo; cherished grandmother of Jennifer Constantino Reid, Lisa Constantino, Nicholas Laudico, Michael Laudico, Peter Galbo, and Alexandra Galbo Duggan and seven great grandchildren; dear sister of the late Stanley, Theodore, and Alfred Plandowski, Mary Pound, Josephine Gordon, Frances Cwick, Veronica Sciandra, and Catherine Dlugopolski. Family and friends are invited to join us at a Memorial Mass, which will be held Monday, June 21st, at 11 AM at St. Timothy's R.C. Church, 565 East Park Drive, Tonawanda, NY 14150.