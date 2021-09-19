Menu
Dorothy C. POTEMBSKI
POTEMBSKI - Dorothy C.
(nee Camp)
September 15, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Sigmund M. Potembski; loving mother of David (Jeffrey Martin) and the late Larry Potembski. No prior visitation. A Memorial Service for Dorothy will be held at a later date to be determined. Interment in Evergreen Cemetery in Union City, PA. If desired, donations in Dorothy's memory may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Arrangements by PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME. Please share condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.
My sincerest condolences to you David on the loss of your mother. She was a very kind lady. From a friend and Brother of Larry's.
Chris Eyre
Other
September 26, 2021
My deepest sympathy to you at the loss of your mother, David. There is a part of us that believes that our parents will live forever; store all your memories of your mother's love for you in that place. I find peace in knowing ever cheerful Dottie is making heaven sparkle with her smile. Prayers of strength and peace for you and Jeffrey at this difficult time.
Maria Oakley
Friend
September 21, 2021
Dear David , I thank God for having your mother for a friend. I will truly miss her and our phone calls and how you always entered into our conversation. You were truly loved. I pray that God will comfort you with His Peace and surround you with His Love at this difficult time. Betty
Betty Moran
Friend
September 20, 2021
David, My deepest condolences on your mother's passing. She was truly a great lady. Ian Bradford
Ian A Bradford
September 20, 2021
Dear David, My deepest sympathy on your loss. Fondly, Roberta Handel
Roberta F. Handel
Friend
September 19, 2021
Dear David...My deepest sympathy in the loss of your mother. I was her weekly hair stylist for many years. She was kind, thoughtful, and very proud of her family. Dottie beamed talking about you and your gardening, along with your many other accomplishments. She is home now in the comfort of the Lord with Mimi, your dad, and Larry, May she rest in peace...Sincerely, JoAnn
JoAnn
September 19, 2021
