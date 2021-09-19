Dear David...My deepest sympathy in the loss of your mother. I was her weekly hair stylist for many years. She was kind, thoughtful, and very proud of her family. Dottie beamed talking about you and your gardening, along with your many other accomplishments. She is home now in the comfort of the Lord with Mimi, your dad, and Larry, May she rest in peace...Sincerely, JoAnn

JoAnn September 19, 2021