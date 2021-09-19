POTEMBSKI - Dorothy C.
(nee Camp)
September 15, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Sigmund M. Potembski; loving mother of David (Jeffrey Martin) and the late Larry Potembski. No prior visitation. A Memorial Service for Dorothy will be held at a later date to be determined. Interment in Evergreen Cemetery in Union City, PA. If desired, donations in Dorothy's memory may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Arrangements by PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME. Please share condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.