Dorothy R. "Sunshine" SOJDA
SOJDA - Dorothy R. "Sunshine" (nee Nowakowski)
Of Lancaster, NY, November 21, 2020, beloved wife of the late Richard S. Sojda; dearest mother of Donna (James) Wieczorek and Richard S. (Mary Ann) Sojda of Bozeman, MT; loving grandmother of Jill Marie (Wieczorek) Spyropoulos, James (Tony Orzel) Wieczorek Jr., Kate Sojda, Thomas Wieczorek and Neal (Andrea) Sojda; cherished great-grandmother of twins Alex and Ben Spyropoulos and Nash Sojda; predeceased by a sister and brothers; also survived and loved by many relatives and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be shared at www.KLOCFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.
