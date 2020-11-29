Menu
Dorothy S. NOWAK
NOWAK - Dorothy S.
(nee Romanowski)
November 20, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John Nowak; devoted mother of Barbara (Richard) Trznadel, Thomas (Lorraine) Nowak and Kenneth (Jacqueline) Nowak; loving grandmother of Jonathan (Carrie) Trznadel, Nicole (Andrew Mclellan), Alexander (fiancé Miranda Hidy) and Brittany Nowak; fond great grandmother of Grace Trznadel; dearest sister of the late Harry (late Irene) Romanowski and late John (late Anna) Romanowski and late Viola (late Val) Nowak; also survived by sisters-in-law Theresa Campbell and Ellen Nowak along with several nieces, nephews. A private burial will be held at St. Stanislaus Cemetery. A memorial mass will be held at St. Andrew Church at a later date. Memorials may be made in Dorothy's name to the American Heart Association, MS Society or Hospice of Buffalo. Arrangements by DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME. Share condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.
