NOWAK - Dorothy S.
(nee Romanowski)
November 20, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John Nowak; devoted mother of Barbara (Richard) Trznadel, Thomas (Lorraine) Nowak and Kenneth (Jacqueline) Nowak; loving grandmother of Jonathan (Carrie) Trznadel, Nicole (Andrew Mclellan), Alexander (fiancé Miranda Hidy) and Brittany Nowak; fond great grandmother of Grace Trznadel; dearest sister of the late Harry (late Irene) Romanowski and late John (late Anna) Romanowski and late Viola (late Val) Nowak; also survived by sisters-in-law Theresa Campbell and Ellen Nowak along with several nieces, nephews. A private burial will be held at St. Stanislaus Cemetery. A memorial mass will be held at St. Andrew Church at a later date. Memorials may be made in Dorothy's name to the American Heart Association
, MS Society or Hospice of Buffalo. Arrangements by DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME. Share condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.