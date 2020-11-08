Menu
Dorothy SEIFERT
SEIFERT - Dorothy
(nee Bitterman)
October 31, 2020, age 97. Beloved wife of the late Clinton Seifert and Paul Havens; loving mother of Ronald (Amelia) Seifert and Linda (Kurt) Shelton; cherished grandmother of Bryan, Windy and Michelle; devoted great-grandmother of five and great-great-grandmother of one; predeceased by granddaughter Natalie Vullo and two great-grandchildren; dear friend of Charles Wind; also survived by nieces, nephews, friends and cousins. Private services held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by BEACH-TUYN FUNERAL HOME, INC.


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 8, 2020.
