SEIFERT - Dorothy

(nee Bitterman)

October 31, 2020, age 97. Beloved wife of the late Clinton Seifert and Paul Havens; loving mother of Ronald (Amelia) Seifert and Linda (Kurt) Shelton; cherished grandmother of Bryan, Windy and Michelle; devoted great-grandmother of five and great-great-grandmother of one; predeceased by granddaughter Natalie Vullo and two great-grandchildren; dear friend of Charles Wind; also survived by nieces, nephews, friends and cousins. Private services held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by BEACH-TUYN FUNERAL HOME, INC.







Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 8, 2020.