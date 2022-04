SEKUTERSKI - Dorothy S.

(nee Osalkowski)

December 21, 2021 at age 97 of West Seneca, NY. Beloved wife of the late Edwin F. Sekuterski. Loving mother of Gerald (Sandra) Sekuterski, Cindie (Gary) Kaczmarek, Ronald (Renee) Sekuterski, and the late Susan (Vince) Kaczmarek. Cherished grandmother of many grand and great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Lorraine Brown. Services to be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Kazmierczak Funeral Home, Inc.







Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.