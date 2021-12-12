I´m so sorry JoAnne and Nancy. Your Mom was the Best !! She started My weekends off with much laughter and fun. To say She lit up a room is an understatement. I always said She was a party waiting to happen. She adored Both of You and Your Families. I will always smile when I think of Her. Much Love to all of You

Pam Britt Moriarity December 12, 2021