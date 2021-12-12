SMALDONE - Dorothy E. (nee Schott) February 14, 1928-December 1, 2021. After a wonderful life of 93 years, Dorothy passed away following a short illness. Beloved wife of the late Michael Smaldone; dear mother of JoAnne (Donald) Minderler and Nancy (Patrick) Higgins; loving grandmother of Stephen M. (Chryste) LaTona, Amie (Robert) Warmus, Renee LaTona and Nicholas (Kristen) Minderler; step-grandmother of Cassandra Higgins, Charlene Higgins, and Justine (Christopher) Valentine; great-grandmother of Anthony Fuller, Kenadi Sherwood, Miles and Graham Minderler and Nora Neu; also survived by many devoted nieces and nephews, and several special friends. Dorothy was a full of life person, who lit up every room she entered! A Celebration of Life will be held after the Holidays, date to be announced. Private interment.
Karen and Dan Wiles
January 21, 2022
I remember Dorothy fondly when she lived in Rock Oak. I worked with her on our Christmas parties and summer picnics. She was funny and upbeat. I miss her. I'm sure you will.
Sandy Fairchild
December 24, 2021
I´m so sorry JoAnne and Nancy. Your Mom was the Best !! She started My weekends off with much laughter and fun. To say She lit up a room is an understatement. I always said She was a party waiting to happen. She adored Both of You and Your Families. I will always smile when I think of Her. Much Love to all of You