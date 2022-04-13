Menu
Dorothy SOBCZYK
SOBCZYK - Dorothy (nee Gzik)
Of Pendleton, NY, April 09, 2022, at age 96. Beloved wife of the late Benjamin S. Sobczyk; loving mother of Patricia (David) Chrzanowski, Peter (Barbara), John (Sandra), James and Mary (James) Mulrenin; devoted grandmother of Brenda (Tim) Heizenrater, Ryan Mulrenin, David (Jessica) Mulrenin, Charles (Camille) Graziadei and Marcie (Eric Gasbarro) Graziadei; great-grandmother of Jonathan Mulrenin; dear sister of the late Jean (Stephen) Jarmusz, Henry (Mary and Florence), Casimer (Mary and Olga), Edward (Dolores) and John (Melva) Gzik; also survived by nieces and nephews. There are no prior visitations. Family will receive friends at Good Shepherd R.C. Church, 5441 Tonawanda Creek Rd., Pendleton, Monday, April 18th, beginning at 9:30 AM where a Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at 10 AM. Interment Good Shepherd Cemetery. Dorothy was a member of the Christian Mother's Confraternity. If desired, donations in Dorothy's memory may be made to Niagara Hospice. Please share your online condolences at www.KOLANOFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 13, 2022.
