SOBCZYK - Dorothy (nee Gzik)Of Pendleton, NY, April 09, 2022, at age 96. Beloved wife of the late Benjamin S. Sobczyk; loving mother of Patricia (David) Chrzanowski, Peter (Barbara), John (Sandra), James and Mary (James) Mulrenin; devoted grandmother of Brenda (Tim) Heizenrater, Ryan Mulrenin, David (Jessica) Mulrenin, Charles (Camille) Graziadei and Marcie (Eric Gasbarro) Graziadei; great-grandmother of Jonathan Mulrenin; dear sister of the late Jean (Stephen) Jarmusz, Henry (Mary and Florence), Casimer (Mary and Olga), Edward (Dolores) and John (Melva) Gzik; also survived by nieces and nephews. There are no prior visitations. Family will receive friends at Good Shepherd R.C. Church, 5441 Tonawanda Creek Rd., Pendleton, Monday, April 18th, beginning at 9:30 AM where a Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at 10 AM. Interment Good Shepherd Cemetery. Dorothy was a member of the Christian Mother's Confraternity. If desired, donations in Dorothy's memory may be made to Niagara Hospice. Please share your online condolences at www.KOLANOFUNERALHOME.com