STOUT - Dorothy "Dottie"
(nee Wilkes)
September 1, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Robert Stout, Sr. Loving mother of Robert, Jr. (late Linda) Stout and Donna (Don) House. Cherished grandmother of Robert Stout, III, Rachel (Patryk) Webster and Marlena House. Sister of Patrick (Jo), David (Stacey) and Christopher Wilkes. Dear niece of Lex DeCelles. Survived by many loving nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 911 Englewood Ave., on Tuesday from 4 to 7 PM. All are invited to attend a Funeral Service at Church of the Nativity United Church of Christ, 1530 Colvin Blvd., Tonawanda, 14223, on Wednesday at 11 AM. Please assemble at Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dottie's memory to Erie County S.P.C.A. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 5, 2021.