Dorothy "Dottie" STOUT
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
911 Englewood Avenue
Buffalo, NY
STOUT - Dorothy "Dottie"
(nee Wilkes)
September 1, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Robert Stout, Sr. Loving mother of Robert, Jr. (late Linda) Stout and Donna (Don) House. Cherished grandmother of Robert Stout, III, Rachel (Patryk) Webster and Marlena House. Sister of Patrick (Jo), David (Stacey) and Christopher Wilkes. Dear niece of Lex DeCelles. Survived by many loving nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 911 Englewood Ave., on Tuesday from 4 to 7 PM. All are invited to attend a Funeral Service at Church of the Nativity United Church of Christ, 1530 Colvin Blvd., Tonawanda, 14223, on Wednesday at 11 AM. Please assemble at Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dottie's memory to Erie County S.P.C.A. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
7
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
911 Englewood Avenue, Buffalo, NY
Sep
8
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Church of the Nativity United Church of Christ
1530 Colvin Blvd, Tonawanda, NY
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
So sorry for the loss of your mom Donna, Don and Marlena. May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Sue H.
September 6, 2021
