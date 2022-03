TOMASZEWSKI - Dorothy(nee Barsukiewicz)Of Elma, NY, March 5, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Edwin Tomaszewski; dearest mother of James (Brenda), Bradley (Andrea) and Allen (Mary Ellen) Tomaszewski; fond grandmother of four grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; predeceased by ten brothers and sisters; also survived and loved by many relatives and friends. Friends may call Monday and Tuesday, 3-7 PM, at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton Street (corner Borden Rd.), West Seneca, 668-5666, where Funeral Services will be held Wednesday morning at 8:15 AM and from St. Gabriel's Church at 9 o'clock. Friends are invited. Dorothy was a member of St. Gabriel's Seniors, Elma Senior Citizens, VFW Ladies Auxiliary of Elma, Blossom Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary and Blossom Home Bureau. Online condolences may be shared at www.klocfuneralhome.com