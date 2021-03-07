TOMASZEWSKI - Dorothy
(nee Barsukiewicz)
Of Elma, NY, March 5, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Edwin Tomaszewski; dearest mother of James (Brenda), Bradley (Andrea) and Allen (Mary Ellen) Tomaszewski; fond grandmother of four grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; predeceased by ten brothers and sisters; also survived and loved by many relatives and friends. Friends may call Monday and Tuesday, 3-7 PM, at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton Street (corner Borden Rd.), West Seneca, 668-5666, where Funeral Services will be held Wednesday morning at 8:15 AM and from St. Gabriel's Church at 9 o'clock. Friends are invited. Dorothy was a member of St. Gabriel's Seniors, Elma Senior Citizens, VFW Ladies Auxiliary of Elma, Blossom Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary and Blossom Home Bureau. Online condolences may be shared at www.klocfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.