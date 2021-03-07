Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dorothy TOMASZEWSKI
FUNERAL HOME
Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels Inc.
4680 Clinton Street
West Seneca, NY
TOMASZEWSKI - Dorothy
(nee Barsukiewicz)
Of Elma, NY, March 5, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Edwin Tomaszewski; dearest mother of James (Brenda), Bradley (Andrea) and Allen (Mary Ellen) Tomaszewski; fond grandmother of four grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; predeceased by ten brothers and sisters; also survived and loved by many relatives and friends. Friends may call Monday and Tuesday, 3-7 PM, at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton Street (corner Borden Rd.), West Seneca, 668-5666, where Funeral Services will be held Wednesday morning at 8:15 AM and from St. Gabriel's Church at 9 o'clock. Friends are invited. Dorothy was a member of St. Gabriel's Seniors, Elma Senior Citizens, VFW Ladies Auxiliary of Elma, Blossom Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary and Blossom Home Bureau. Online condolences may be shared at www.klocfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
8
Calling hours
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS
4680 Clinton Street (corner Borden Rd.), West Seneca, NY
Mar
10
Funeral service
8:15a.m.
PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS
4680 Clinton Street (corner Borden Rd.), West Seneca, NY
Mar
10
Service
9:00a.m.
St. Gabriel's Church
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.