VARLEY - Dorothy M.

(nee Skorupski)

January 1, 2022, age 96. Cherished sister of Joan (Donald) Skop and the late Florence (David) Morris. Dearest aunt to David (Donna) Morris, Suzanne Morris, Judy Tomaselli and James (Karen) Morris. Survived by many loved great nieces and nephews. A memorial mass will be celebrated at St. Vincent DePaul Church in Springbrook, NY, at a later date. Dorothy was a retired teacher of Terrace School, Depew, NY. One of her favorite pastimes was sewing teddy bears which she donated to various charities. Donations may be made to Hospice, Buffalo or the SPCA of Erie County.







Published by Buffalo News from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2022.