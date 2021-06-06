I am so very sorry for your loss. Dorothy was an incredibly special person to me and my family. We have so many wonderful memories of my mom and Dorothy together in the afternoon or taking hysterical adventures. She set David and me up on our blind date and here were are 35 yrs later. She had the most beautiful smile and shared it with everyone. She will be sorely missed by me and all of the Andersens. Much love to you all.

