WALDRON - Dorothy (nee Schlotzer)
June 3, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Harold Waldron; loving mother of Keith H. (Julie), David (Claire), James, Richard Waldron and Patricia (Bill) Hilbert; dearest grandmother of Madeline (Matthew Burstein) Waldron, Liam, Evan Hilbert, John W., Haley, Keller, Nathan and the late Patrick Waldron; dear great-grandmother of Oliver; sister of the late Margery Lockwood. Friends may call Tuesday 4-8 PM at the DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 3070 Delaware Ave., Kenmore. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Wednesday at 9:30 AM at St. John the Baptist Church, 1085 Englewood Ave. Memorials to 11DayPowerPlay.com
and St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
