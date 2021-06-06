Menu
Dorothy WALDRON
WALDRON - Dorothy (nee Schlotzer)
June 3, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Harold Waldron; loving mother of Keith H. (Julie), David (Claire), James, Richard Waldron and Patricia (Bill) Hilbert; dearest grandmother of Madeline (Matthew Burstein) Waldron, Liam, Evan Hilbert, John W., Haley, Keller, Nathan and the late Patrick Waldron; dear great-grandmother of Oliver; sister of the late Margery Lockwood. Friends may call Tuesday 4-8 PM at the DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 3070 Delaware Ave., Kenmore. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Wednesday at 9:30 AM at St. John the Baptist Church, 1085 Englewood Ave. Memorials to 11DayPowerPlay.com and St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com


Published by Buffalo News from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
8
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Jun
9
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
St. John the Baptist Church
1085 Englewood Ave., NY
Keith, I am sorry to learn of your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Jack Kaczmarski
School
June 7, 2021
I am so very sorry for your loss. Dorothy was an incredibly special person to me and my family. We have so many wonderful memories of my mom and Dorothy together in the afternoon or taking hysterical adventures. She set David and me up on our blind date and here were are 35 yrs later. She had the most beautiful smile and shared it with everyone. She will be sorely missed by me and all of the Andersens. Much love to you all.
nancy mislin
June 6, 2021
Dottie was a member of the 9 Hole group at Cherry Hill Club and I remember her fondly as a fun member everyone liked to play a round of 9 holes with
Pat Keller
June 6, 2021
Joan, David and Nancy Mislin
June 6, 2021
To the Waldron Family, I'm so very sorry for your loss. Dorothy was an incredibly special person and almost always had that beautiful smile on her face. She set us up on our first date and here we are 35 yrs later. I have so many funny and fond memories of Dorothy and my mom hanging out in the afternoons together. She was much loved and will be sorely missed by all of the Andersen's.
David and Nancy Mislin
Friend
June 6, 2021
I knew Dorothy from Canterbury. Im going to be out of town for her visitation so I just wanted you to know how much I enjoyed knowing her. As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Judith Nichol
Friend
June 6, 2021
Keith & Julie & Family My thoughts and prayers are with you Love Deb
Deborah
Friend
June 6, 2021
My thoughts & prayers are will you all.
Deborah Robbins
Friend
June 6, 2021
To the Waldron Family. Your Mom and I were young mothers when we lived in Amherst. She was beautiful, kind and caring. I knew your father a few years before he married your mother - another wonderful person. May your Mom rest in peace. With sincere deepest sympathy.
edith hoechst
Friend
June 6, 2021
Dot was the most loving caring person I have ever met. She was there the day I was born and I always knew she was there every day after that. Her warmth and generosity touched so many people. She will be missed by many but not as much as I will miss her. She was the best aunt in the world. I love you Dot!
Eileen Lockwood Crocker
June 6, 2021
Richard and Family: Very sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Burt Maggio
Friend
June 6, 2021
