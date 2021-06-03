Menu
Dorothy E. WEBER
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home - Cleveland Hill Chapel
569 Cleveland Drive
Cheektowaga, NY
WEBER - Dorothy E.
(nee Filipski)
May 24, 2021, age 92. Beloved wife of Robert W. Weber; loving mother of Nancy D. (Herman) Knaus and the late Michael D. Weber and Robert D. Weber; cherished grandmother of Kellie (James) Clark and Kenneth Knaus; adored great-grandmother of five; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Friday from 4-7 PM at the (Cleveland Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 569 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga, where Funeral Services will be held at 7 PM. Friends invited. Condolences shared at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
4
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Cleveland Hill Chapel
569 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga, NY
Jun
4
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Cleveland Hill Chapel
569 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home - Cleveland Hill Chapel
