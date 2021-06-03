I am sorry to hear of Doug´s passing. He was my Delevan schoolmate, fellow Baseball teammate and all around Gentleman. I have so many fond memories of Doug growing up - too many stories to recount here, but all of them I hold them near and dear to my heart. I will miss my friend. I just wanted to say send my sincere condolences to his Family and say "Well Done, Good and Faithful Servant". Sincerely, Dick (Swannie) Swanson

William R. Swanson Friend June 9, 2021