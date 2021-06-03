DEDRICK - Douglas G.
D.V.M., M.A.P.M., June 2, 2021, of East Aurora, NY and formerly of Delevan, NY. Loving father of Mary L. (Brent) and Ronald (Kristel); grandfather of Millie, Henry and Ronald "Red"; brother of the late Dwight, Dalton (Noralyn), Duane (late Joyce) and Donna(Norm) Kopeck. There will be no prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be held at the Baker United Methodist Church, 345 Main Street, East Aurora on Saturday at 11 AM. Please assemble at the church. Interment in Delevan Cemetery at 2:30 PM. Arrangements entrusted to WOOD FUNERAL HOME, East Aurora, NY. Online condolences may be shared at www.woodfh.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 3, 2021.