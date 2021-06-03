Menu
Douglas G. DEDRICK
DEDRICK - Douglas G.
D.V.M., M.A.P.M., June 2, 2021, of East Aurora, NY and formerly of Delevan, NY. Loving father of Mary L. (Brent) and Ronald (Kristel); grandfather of Millie, Henry and Ronald "Red"; brother of the late Dwight, Dalton (Noralyn), Duane (late Joyce) and Donna(Norm) Kopeck. There will be no prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be held at the Baker United Methodist Church, 345 Main Street, East Aurora on Saturday at 11 AM. Please assemble at the church. Interment in Delevan Cemetery at 2:30 PM. Arrangements entrusted to WOOD FUNERAL HOME, East Aurora, NY. Online condolences may be shared at www.woodfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
5
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Baker United Methodist Church
345 Main Street, East Aurora, NY
Jun
5
Interment
2:30p.m.
Delevan Cemetery
NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am sorry to hear of Doug´s passing. He was my Delevan schoolmate, fellow Baseball teammate and all around Gentleman. I have so many fond memories of Doug growing up - too many stories to recount here, but all of them I hold them near and dear to my heart. I will miss my friend. I just wanted to say send my sincere condolences to his Family and say "Well Done, Good and Faithful Servant". Sincerely, Dick (Swannie) Swanson
William R. Swanson
Friend
June 9, 2021
Marriott Family
June 3, 2021
