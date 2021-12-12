ENGELHARDT - Douglas J.
Of West Seneca, NY, December 11, 2021. Beloved husband of Kathleen A. (Szymkowiak) Engelhardt; dearest father of James D. Engelhardt; loving son of Sharon I. (Baum) and the late Herbert K. Engelhardt; brother of Lori A. (David) Duncan; also survived by nieces, nephews and many friends. The family will be present Tuesday, December 14, 2021, from 4-7 PM for a Celebration of Life Gathering at the CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 873 Abbott Rd., South Buffalo, NY, 824-6435, where a Memorial Service will be held at 6:30 PM. (Face masks are required). Please share your condolences at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.