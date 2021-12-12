Menu
Douglas J. ENGELHARDT
FUNERAL HOME
Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc.
873 Abbott Road
Buffalo, NY
ENGELHARDT - Douglas J.
Of West Seneca, NY, December 11, 2021. Beloved husband of Kathleen A. (Szymkowiak) Engelhardt; dearest father of James D. Engelhardt; loving son of Sharon I. (Baum) and the late Herbert K. Engelhardt; brother of Lori A. (David) Duncan; also survived by nieces, nephews and many friends. The family will be present Tuesday, December 14, 2021, from 4-7 PM for a Celebration of Life Gathering at the CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 873 Abbott Rd., South Buffalo, NY, 824-6435, where a Memorial Service will be held at 6:30 PM. (Face masks are required). Please share your condolences at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Celebration of Life
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc.
873 Abbott Road, Buffalo, NY
Dec
14
Memorial service
6:30p.m.
Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc.
873 Abbott Road, Buffalo, NY
Very sorry to hear about Doug's passing. Heartfelt condolences to the family. Lori and I spent lots of time together while at Mt Mercy.
Liz D'Addario Wilhelm
Friend
December 19, 2021
Kathy, I am so sorry for your loss. I just found out about Dougie's passing, I am sorry I missed the service. Sending hugs and prayers to you and your family!
Lynn Sherk
Friend
December 16, 2021
Kathy, sorry I wasn't able to pay my respects in person but know that you & your family are in my prayers.
Karen O'Brien
December 15, 2021
Doug - you will be greatly missed! Thoughts and prayers to the Englehardt family ! I went to Timon with Doug. RIP my friend.
Rich Drzymala
December 14, 2021
Our deepest sympathies to Doug's family in this difficult time.
Republic Steel
Work
December 13, 2021
Republic Steel
December 13, 2021
I´m so sorry for the loss of Doug , I went to grammar school with Doug until he moved then went to Timon together and played Hockey at cat, every time I ran into Doug we just talked as if we never missed a beat, my thoughts and prayers are with his family , may he Rest In Peace, no more pain my friend , God Bless.
Brian Kelly
Friend
December 12, 2021
My condolences to your entire family. I´m one of Lori´s friends. We all grew up on the same street. May your memories carry you though this difficult time.
Michelle Burke
Family
December 12, 2021
My condolences to the family. Sharon, it's Kay Walsh, close friend of Ruth's. I knew your husband when I was growing up. So sorry for your loss.
Katherine Walsh
Friend
December 12, 2021
Kathy, our most heartfelt condolences to you and your family. We will always think of Doug's humor and contagious spirit that made him so great to share good times with. That nutty salute they'd do that I never understood. His presence will be missed by many but never forgotten. Again, so sorry for your loss. May great memories and Doug's love for you bring you and your family peace through this difficult time.
Stephenie Borzillieri
December 12, 2021
