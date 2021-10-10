HEMINGWAY - Douglas H.

Passed away at home October 1, 2021. Mary, his wife of over 50 years, was by his side. Doug was born in 1946 in Galway, NY, to Harry and Evelyn (Karker). After serving honorably in the Air Force, he was employed by Strippit in Akron, NY, for nearly 30 years. Doug is survived by his wife Mary (Porretta), sister Karen LePrell (Jay), and children Christopher Hemingway (Jennifer), Lynn Witt (David) and Beth Schoenfeld (Kevin). He was the loving grandfather to Audrey and Nathan Hemingway, David and Michael Witt, and Autumn and Ilana Schoenfeld. Doug enjoyed model sailing, was a member of the American Model Yachting Assn. and was inducted into its Hall of Fame. Doug was the recipient of a heart transplant in 2008. He honored that gift by attending all of his grand-children's events "because he could." The family would appreciate donations to Harbor House of Rochester, 89 Rossiter Rd., Rochester, NY 14620.







Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 10, 2021.