Douglas J. STUDLEY
Age 67, of Akron, November 7, 2020. Loving companion of Kim (Taylor); father of Blake Studley, Brian Studley, Christopher Richardson and Melissa (Robert) Meyer; grandfather of Leah Studley Robert Jr. and Benjamin Meyer; brother of June Burroughs and the late Jean Humphrey, Betty Jane Studley and Mary Jo Sample; several nieces and nephews survive. Friends may call Wednesday from 4-7 PM (masks required) at the SCHINDLER FUNERAL HOME, 44 Center St., Gowanda, where funeral services will be held Thursday, November 12, 2020, at 11 AM. Memorials to a local charity of one's choice.
Published by Buffalo News from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
