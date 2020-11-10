STUDLEY - Douglas J.
Age 67, of Akron, November 7, 2020. Loving companion of Kim (Taylor); father of Blake Studley, Brian Studley, Christopher Richardson and Melissa (Robert) Meyer; grandfather of Leah Studley Robert Jr. and Benjamin Meyer; brother of June Burroughs and the late Jean Humphrey, Betty Jane Studley and Mary Jo Sample; several nieces and nephews survive. Friends may call Wednesday, from 4-7 PM, (masks required) at the SCHINDLER FUNERAL HOME, 44 Center St., Gowanda, where Funeral Services will be held Thursday, November 12, 2020, at 11 AM. Memorials to a local charity of one's choice
.
.
Published by Buffalo News from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, 2020.