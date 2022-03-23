PURCELL - Douglas D.December 13, 1936 - March 20, 2022. A native of Detroit and resident of Wiliamsville, Doug led interior design efforts on numerous architectural projects throughout 37 years with Cannon Design, where he was vice president. He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Maureen (Dundon), beloved daughters Abigail and Lydia, and many relatives and friends. Friends may call at Lombardo Funeral Home in Snyder, March 25, 4-8 PM. A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 26, 11:30 AM at Unitarian Universalist Church of Amherst. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Buffalo or Jazz Buffalo are welcome. Online condolences may be made at