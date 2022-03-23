Menu
Douglas D. PURCELL
1936 - 2022
BORN
1936
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Snyder Chapel
4614 Main St
Snyder, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Calling hours
Mar, 25 2022
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Snyder Chapel
PURCELL - Douglas D.
December 13, 1936 - March 20, 2022. A native of Detroit and resident of Wiliamsville, Doug led interior design efforts on numerous architectural projects throughout 37 years with Cannon Design, where he was vice president. He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Maureen (Dundon), beloved daughters Abigail and Lydia, and many relatives and friends. Friends may call at Lombardo Funeral Home in Snyder, March 25, 4-8 PM. A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 26, 11:30 AM at Unitarian Universalist Church of Amherst. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Buffalo or Jazz Buffalo are welcome. Online condolences may be made at
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 23, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Snyder Chapel
4614 Main St, Snyder, NY
Mar
26
Memorial service
11:30a.m.
Unitarian Universalist Church
Amherst, NY
