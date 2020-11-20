ANDREWS - Douglas R.
Age 76, of the Town of North Collins, November 16, 2020. Born August 22, 1944. Son of the late Stanley and Florence Andrews. Doug was a widower and recently lost his wife of over 20 years, Alexandra. As a young man, Doug served in the Navy and was a Vietnam veteran. Doug was a master electrician and worked for Ferguson Electric for many years. He was a man of character. He valued authenticity and his friendships. Doug was a highly intelligent man who, over the course of his life, acquired a vast amount of skills. He was a perfectionist, and any project he was part of, no matter how big or small, was guaranteed success. His work ethic motto, "do it right the first time." Douglas is survived by his daughters, Jennifer (Ron) Gertis and Kristen (Mike) Matthews as well as five grandchildren, Daniel, Michael, Brianna, Joseph and David. He is also survived by step-children, Jerry, Mary, and Tammy. Douglas was also an avid hunter and enjoyed many years of hunting, fishing, and snowmobiling excursions. Doing loved being a member of his gun club and valued the close friendships he made there. Friends may call at the FRETTHOLD & HAMP FUNERAL HOME, 37 Adam St., Tonawanda, NY on Monday, from 5-7 PM. A Memorial Service will begin on Monday, at 7 PM. Condolences may be shared at www.FrettholdandHamp.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 20, 2020.