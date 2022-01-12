SMITH - Douglas L.
Of Kenmore, NY, January 8, 2022.Beloved husband of Sue Ann (Wade) Smith. Dear father of Scott (Wendy Griffing) Smith, Geoffrey (Kimberly) Smith, Tobias Smith, Robert (Kim) Nitkowski and Heather Axelrod. Brother of Kathleen (David) Johnson and the late Thomas Smith. Also survived by many grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Friends may call Friday, 2-4 PM and 7-8 PM, at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT, INC., 3290 Delaware Ave. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the future at a place and date to be announced. Mr. Smith was a recipient of the Christa McAuliffe Award, Give Thanks to Teachers Award and Home Town Hero's. Please share online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 12, 2022.