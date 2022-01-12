1983 I had Mr. Smith as my sixth grade teacher. We were his first class when he came to Glendale. He was the only teacher from elementary school that That I have so many fond memories of. He was the most amazing teacher and he was always my favorite. From hatching baby chicken eggs and taking them home for the weekend to playing prison dodgeball on the tennis court every day, his big smile and always kidding around with us. I have so many amazing memories of that six grade class, all of us students loved him so much. He truly made lifelong memories of enjoying sixth grade at Glendale. I've often thought about him and how he was doing. I am sure he touched so many other students lives and left a lasting impression to last a lifetime. I will keep you all in my prayers knowing that this is such a hard time for you.

Carolyn Bucheker - Giambelluca School January 13, 2022