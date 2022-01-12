Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Douglas L. SMITH
FUNERAL HOME
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
3290 Delaware Avenue
Kenmore, NY
SMITH - Douglas L.
Of Kenmore, NY, January 8, 2022.Beloved husband of Sue Ann (Wade) Smith. Dear father of Scott (Wendy Griffing) Smith, Geoffrey (Kimberly) Smith, Tobias Smith, Robert (Kim) Nitkowski and Heather Axelrod. Brother of Kathleen (David) Johnson and the late Thomas Smith. Also survived by many grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Friends may call Friday, 2-4 PM and 7-8 PM, at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT, INC., 3290 Delaware Ave. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the future at a place and date to be announced. Mr. Smith was a recipient of the Christa McAuliffe Award, Give Thanks to Teachers Award and Home Town Hero's. Please share online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 12, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Calling hours
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
3290 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore, NY
Jan
14
Calling hours
7:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
3290 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
11 Entries
Deepest sympathies to the family
Barbara Doyle
January 14, 2022
Diane Christie
January 14, 2022
It was an honor and a priviledge to have Doug as our very best of friends. His love of family, of friends, of country, of Canada, of learning, of the wilderness and the beauty it holds was such a gift to us. Our hearts are heavy with grief for Sue, Scott, Geoff, Toby and Heather and the grandchildren he adored. Doug is a true light in this world. A light we will hold forever in our hearts. We send our love and warm, comforting hugs from "the Great White North".
Gil and Diane Christie
Friend
January 14, 2022
Mr. Smith was my 6th Grade teacher at Glendale in 1982 . He is the only teacher who I have memories of because he made such a long lasting impression as a teacher. He would laugh with us, joke with us, we would play prison dodgeball every day on the tennis courts, hatching eggs and having baby chickens and then getting to take home for the weekend. I remember I would joke with him about riding his bike every day of school when it was nice out. He made learning so much fun. I could tell that he genuinely loved his students. I have often thought of him. He's definitely person who you never forget and touched the lives of many, even his students parents. You are all in my thoughts prayers As I know this time must be very difficult.
Carolyn Bucheker - Giambelluca
School
January 14, 2022
1983 I had Mr. Smith as my sixth grade teacher. We were his first class when he came to Glendale. He was the only teacher from elementary school that That I have so many fond memories of. He was the most amazing teacher and he was always my favorite. From hatching baby chicken eggs and taking them home for the weekend to playing prison dodgeball on the tennis court every day, his big smile and always kidding around with us. I have so many amazing memories of that six grade class, all of us students loved him so much. He truly made lifelong memories of enjoying sixth grade at Glendale. I've often thought about him and how he was doing. I am sure he touched so many other students lives and left a lasting impression to last a lifetime. I will keep you all in my prayers knowing that this is such a hard time for you.
Carolyn Bucheker - Giambelluca
School
January 13, 2022
So sorry to hear of his passing. He impacted many lives as a teacher and I remember him fondly as my 5th grade teacher at Glendale Elementary.
Alysia Liberatore
School
January 13, 2022
Thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Mr. Smith. Such a great teacher who passed his love of science, rockets, and the Ham radio along to his students. I had Mr. Smith for 5th grade at Glendale and I appreciate everything he taught us.
Ryan McCaffery
January 12, 2022
We were deeply saddened to learn of Dougs Passing. It was an honour to have him and Sue as neighbors & friends for over 25 years at Centennial Lake. We will always have great memories of our time together. He will be fondly remembered and forever in our hearts. Our deepest condolences go out to Sue and all of the Smith Family. Ted , Peggy , Roland & Matt
ted young
Friend
January 12, 2022
Dearest Sue and family, deepest condolences. Doug was a loving ,caring man. Always had a smile when I came to visit, and loved to engage in conversation. He will be missed
Sharon Zydel Gay
January 12, 2022
Dear Sue and Family: I'm so sorry to hear about the loss of Doug. He will be greatly missed. I always enjoyed our talks as I was growing up. I always loved how knowledgeable he was and the great advice he gave. Prayers and thoughts are with you and family at this time. Sue Fraser
Susan M Fraser
Family
January 12, 2022
My deepest sympathies to Me Smith´s family. My son, Adam, had Mr Smith for 5th grade at Glendale Elementary School. He was an awesome teacher who instilled a love a learning to his students. My son will still launch a rocket with his children now. Thank you Nr Smith.
Beth Schmidt
School
January 12, 2022
Showing 1 - 11 of 11 results