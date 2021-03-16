WILLIAMS - Douglas D.
Of Hamburg; entered into rest March 13, 2021; beloved husband of Michelle (nee Salerno) Williams; devoted father of Meghan and Marissa Williams; loving son of James and Carol Williams and son-in-law of Daniel and the late Carol Salerno; dear brother of Keisha (Douglas) Kelschenbach, Stacie (Mario) Capozzi, Jayme (Mindy) Williams-Brightman, Christopher Williams and brother-in-law of Dan (Kim) Salerno and Jeff Salerno; also survived by nieces, nephews, family, friends and his furry companions Nala and Mufasa. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Thursday from 3-7 PM, where a funeral service will immediately follow. Flowers gratefully declined. PURSUANT TO NYS GUIDELINES, OCCUPANCY LIMITS WILL BE OBSERVED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE COVERING. Share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 16, 2021.