Douglas D. WILLIAMS
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
WILLIAMS - Douglas D.
Of Hamburg; entered into rest March 13, 2021; beloved husband of Michelle (nee Salerno) Williams; devoted father of Meghan and Marissa Williams; loving son of James and Carol Williams and son-in-law of Daniel and the late Carol Salerno; dear brother of Keisha (Douglas) Kelschenbach, Stacie (Mario) Capozzi, Jayme (Mindy) Williams-Brightman, Christopher Williams and brother-in-law of Dan (Kim) Salerno and Jeff Salerno; also survived by nieces, nephews, family, friends and his furry companions Nala and Mufasa. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Thursday from 3-7 PM, where a funeral service will immediately follow. Flowers gratefully declined. PURSUANT TO NYS GUIDELINES, OCCUPANCY LIMITS WILL BE OBSERVED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE COVERING. Share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
18
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Mar
18
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
To the Williams family so sorry for your loss I haven't seen Doug for years but have great memories playing hockey going to concerts when we were younger my thoughts and prayers go out to you all
dave scheuer
March 17, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss. I will keep you in my thoughts and prayers. I'm here if you need me.
Denise Warner (Schmidt)
March 17, 2021
