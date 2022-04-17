Menu
Duane W. FISCHER
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
4199 Lakeshore Road
Hamburg, NY
Fischer - Duane W.
On March 31, 2022 of Hamburg, NY. Beloved husband of Carol (nee Roberts) Fischer; devoted father of Lisa (Michael) Chambers, Lauren (Ed) Dylag, and Amy (Dan Mahoney) Fischer; cherished Papa of Hannah, Emily, Christopher, Leah, and Mitchell; loving brother of June Fischer; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends are invited on Friday, April 22nd, at 10 AM, to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Bernadette's Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or the Erie County SPCA. Arrangements by LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 716-627-2919. Please leave online donations and condolences at
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 17, 2022.
