Fischer - Duane W.
On March 31, 2022 of Hamburg, NY. Beloved husband of Carol (nee Roberts) Fischer; devoted father of Lisa (Michael) Chambers, Lauren (Ed) Dylag, and Amy (Dan Mahoney) Fischer; cherished Papa of Hannah, Emily, Christopher, Leah, and Mitchell; loving brother of June Fischer; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends are invited on Friday, April 22nd, at 10 AM, to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Bernadette's Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
or the Erie County SPCA. Arrangements by LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 716-627-2919. Please leave online donations and condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 17, 2022.