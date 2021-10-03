POTTER - Duane A.Of Blasdell, formerly of Wellsville NY, entered into rest on October 1, 2021. Beloved husband of Bernadette (nee Tomasik) Potter; devoted step-father of Andrew Tomasik; loving son of Gladys (nee Morris) and the late Richard Potter; cherished brother of Carol (late John) Cosgrove, Richard Potter, Lisa (Gary) Lewis and Harvey (Kristy) Potter; also survived by nieces and nephews. Mr. Potter was a US Army Veteran. He enjoyed riding his Harley, camping, and was a music trivia buff. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Please leave memories and online condolences at