Duane A. POTTER
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
POTTER - Duane A.
Of Blasdell, formerly of Wellsville NY, entered into rest on October 1, 2021. Beloved husband of Bernadette (nee Tomasik) Potter; devoted step-father of Andrew Tomasik; loving son of Gladys (nee Morris) and the late Richard Potter; cherished brother of Carol (late John) Cosgrove, Richard Potter, Lisa (Gary) Lewis and Harvey (Kristy) Potter; also survived by nieces and nephews. Mr. Potter was a US Army Veteran. He enjoyed riding his Harley, camping, and was a music trivia buff. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Please leave memories and online condolences at
www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
Bernie I am so sorry for your loss. If you need a shoulder to lean on.Call me. LOL
Diana Wojcik
October 3, 2021
