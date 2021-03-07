PRINCIPALE - Duane R.
With heavy hearts the Principale family regrets to announce the loss of Duane R. Principale, of Clarence, NY, on January 7, 2021. Beloved father of Nicholas (Karlyn), Domenic (Jordyn), and Anthony (Brittany); adored son of the late Russell Principale and Teresa Principale (Muscarella); survived by partner Arlie Wagenblast; beloved brother of David and Dawn Brown (Bret Llewellyn); cherished uncle to Heather and the late Mark Brown; survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and countless friends. Duane was a master craftsman and mentor to many. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, March 31st, 9:30 AM in SS. Peter and Paul Church, 5480 Main St., Williamsville. Share condolences at [email protected]
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.