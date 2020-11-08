BRAYLEY - Duane R.
Of Sanborn, unexpectedly, November 6, 2020. Beloved husband of 43 years to Barbara (nee Siewert) Brayley; loving father of Kristin Brayley, Sara Brayley and Jamie (Joshua Spears) Brayley and Marcie Gruttadauria; devoted grandfather of Kaden, Abagail, Sophia, Luna, Juniper and Chyan; brother of Danny Brayley, Deborah (John) Matyas and Darlene (Dennis) Serafin; brother-in-law of Charles Siewert; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday, November 11, 2020, from 11 AM-2 PM in the WATTENGEL FUNERAL HOME, 533 Meadow Dr., North Tonawanda, where Funeral Services will follow at 2 PM. Face Masks, Social Distancing and Occupancy Restrictions in effect. Mr. Brayley proudly served in the United States Army. Duane loved his family more than life itself, he struggled to live longer to make sure that his wife and children were taken care of. Online guest registry at www.wattengel.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 8, 2020.