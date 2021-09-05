SCHIELKE - Duane
Age 73, passed away unexpectedly August 31, 2021, at NYU Kimmel Hospital in NYC. Born July 12, 1948 in Lockport, the son of the late Robert and Alice "Allie" (Bixler) Schielke. After serving combat duty as a U.S. Army Field Artillery Section Chief in South Vietnam, in 1973 he started working as a direct care counselor in one of the first upstate residences for people with disabilities while studying at SUNY Buffalo. After graduation, he worked his way up in his organization to the position of Executive Director, CEO of United Cerebral Palsy Association of WNY in 1981, now known as Aspire of Western New York. In 1988, he was appointed to the Associate Executive Director position, later changed to Executive Vice President with Cerebral Palsy Associations of New York State located in NYC. Duane oversaw development and expansion of innovative health programs and services and new low-income housing development related to the operations of the Metropolitan New York Services. He was predeceased by his former wife Mary Schomaker. He is survived by his daughter Jennifer Schomaker, as well as many relatives and dear friends. Family will receive friends at SHERRIE BREAM FUNERAL HOME, 4521 Main St., Gasport, NY, Thursday, September 9th, 4-7PM where his Funeral Service will be held Friday at 1PM, with a reception following. Burial in Acacia Park Cemetery at a later date. Memorials to United Cerebral Palsy Associations of NYS, 40 Rector St., 15th Floor, New York, NY 10006. To share a special memory of Duane, please visit www.mitchellfamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 5, 2021.