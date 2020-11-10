Bak - Dylan J.
Of West Seneca, NY, entered into rest November 7, 2020. Beloved son of Jamie (nee Rosati) Perkins and Daniel (Melissa) Bak and son like to Jimmy Barrett; devoted brother of Madison, Sawyer, Arya, Ace and Jace; loving grandson of Mary and Robert Calvaneso, James Rosati, and Nancy and Daniel Bak; fond nephew of many aunts and uncles; also survived by cousins and many friends. No prior visitation. Funeral service will be held on Friday morning in The Tabernacle Church, 3210 Southwestern Blvd., Orchard Park, at 10 o'clock (please assemble at church). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to www.paypal.me/savingsawyer.com. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 10, 2020.