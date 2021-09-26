Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Earl F. BEHRINGER Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
5200 Sheridan Drive
Williamsville, NY
BEHRINGER, Jr. - Earl F.
September 15, 2021, age 80.Beloved husband of the late Angela (nee Fromen) Behringer; devoted father of Mark (Gina) Behringer, Dennis Behringer and Stephanie Mejean; loving grandfather of seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; dear brother of Ida (Benny) Battaglia and the late Robert Behringer. The family will receive friends from 10 AM - 11 AM on Saturday, October 2nd at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive (corner Hopkins Rd.), where services will follow at 11:00 AM. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
5200 Sheridan Drive, Williamsville, NY
Oct
2
Service
11:00a.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
5200 Sheridan Drive, Williamsville, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I am sorry that I missed the Obituary in the Buffalo News. I wanted to pay my respects to Earl's family. I was Earl's neighbor and we spent time together talking about things we had in common about our younger years in Buffalo. Also politics, sports and whatever else came up. I enjoyed spending time with him. I will miss him. Rest in peace my friend!
joseph ritter
October 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results