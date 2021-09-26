BEHRINGER, Jr. - Earl F.
September 15, 2021, age 80.Beloved husband of the late Angela (nee Fromen) Behringer; devoted father of Mark (Gina) Behringer, Dennis Behringer and Stephanie Mejean; loving grandfather of seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; dear brother of Ida (Benny) Battaglia and the late Robert Behringer. The family will receive friends from 10 AM - 11 AM on Saturday, October 2nd at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive (corner Hopkins Rd.), where services will follow at 11:00 AM. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 26, 2021.