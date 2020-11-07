KUNZ - Earl J., Jr.

November 4, 2020. Beloved husband of Heidemarie (Bloos) Kunz; dear father of Margaret (Christopher Bihl) Kunz and Sarah (Mark Biszantz) Kunz; son of the late Earl J. Sr. and the late Margaret (Crosson) Kunz; brother of Helen Kunz. A Memorial Service will be held at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church at a later date. Earl was a retired librarian who loved the theater. In lieu of flowers, please support local theater. Arrangements by VANDERCHER & DICK FUNERAL HOME







To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Buffalo News from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.