Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Earl A. SNYDER
FUNERAL HOME
Cichon-Borgosz Funeral Home
4929 Broadway
Depew, NY
SNYDER - Earl A.
Of Depew, October 3, 2021. Beloved husband of Michelle (nee Magrum); devoted father of Ryan (Kristen), Elaine (Robbie) and Renee; loving grandfather of Joseph, Hailey, Hunter, Harley, Ryan and Logan; also survived by a sister, brothers, nieces and nephews. Visitation in the CICHON- BORGOSZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4929 Broadway, Depew, Thursday, 4-7 PM where a Funeral Service will be held at 7 PM. Immediately Following Visitation. Relatives and friends are invited. Flowers gratefully declined.


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Cichon-Borgosz Funeral Home
4929 Broadway, Depew, NY
Oct
7
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Cichon-Borgosz Funeral Home
4929 Broadway, Depew, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Cichon-Borgosz Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.