SNYDER - Earl A.

Of Depew, October 3, 2021. Beloved husband of Michelle (nee Magrum); devoted father of Ryan (Kristen), Elaine (Robbie) and Renee; loving grandfather of Joseph, Hailey, Hunter, Harley, Ryan and Logan; also survived by a sister, brothers, nieces and nephews. Visitation in the CICHON- BORGOSZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4929 Broadway, Depew, Thursday, 4-7 PM where a Funeral Service will be held at 7 PM. Immediately Following Visitation. Relatives and friends are invited. Flowers gratefully declined.







Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 5, 2021.