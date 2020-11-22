SCHEFFLER - Earl W. Jr.
November 15, 2020. Husband of the late Phyllis M. Rackl Scheffler; father of Charles (Helen) Scheffler and Yvonne Scheffler; grandfather of Erica (Jonathan) Woodcome, Robyn (Reinaldo) Hernandez Rivas and Daniel Scheffler; great-grandfather of Ethan and Benjamin Woodcome; also survived by nieces and nephews; brother of the late Lorraine (Russell) Voyer and David Scheffler. A private Graveside Service was held in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, under the direction of the CARLTON A. ULLRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC. Gifts in Mr. Scheffler's memory to Shriner's Hospitals for Children
, 1645 West 8th St., Erie, PA 16505 appreciated.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.