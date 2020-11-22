Menu
Earl W. SCHEFFLER Jr.
SCHEFFLER - Earl W. Jr.
November 15, 2020. Husband of the late Phyllis M. Rackl Scheffler; father of Charles (Helen) Scheffler and Yvonne Scheffler; grandfather of Erica (Jonathan) Woodcome, Robyn (Reinaldo) Hernandez Rivas and Daniel Scheffler; great-grandfather of Ethan and Benjamin Woodcome; also survived by nieces and nephews; brother of the late Lorraine (Russell) Voyer and David Scheffler. A private Graveside Service was held in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, under the direction of the CARLTON A. ULLRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC. Gifts in Mr. Scheffler's memory to Shriner's Hospitals for Children, 1645 West 8th St., Erie, PA 16505 appreciated.


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.
Vonnie, So sorry to hear about the loss of your Dad.
Joseph Suppa
November 22, 2020