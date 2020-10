PHILLIPS - Earldine C.Of Woodlawn, NY, October 16, 2020. Beloved wife of Pete Phillips; loving mother of David (Jen), Scott (Mary), Ronald (Sandra), Rich (Kim), late Darryl Phillips; cherished grandma of Amy (Jason) Domagala, Rachael, Jillian (Michael) O'Connell, Scott (Rachael), Deanna (Kyle) Polakiewicz, Bryce, Nigel, Kelly, Holly (Casey) Coggins, and Aaron; adored great-grandma of Jackson, June, Brianne, Aaron, Haley, and Freya; dearest sister of late Esther (Alley) Ford and Eleanor (Bill) Thompson; also survived by nieces, nephews, and friends. The family will be present on Tuesday from 1-3 and 6-8PM at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave., where a Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday morning at 10AM. Interment will follow at Lakeside Memorial Cemetery. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com