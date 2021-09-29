Menu
Earlis LIVINGSTON
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Buffalo Chapel
102 Linwood Avenue
Buffalo, NY
LIVINGSTON - Earlis (nee Pratt)
Of Rochester, entered into rest September 23, 2021. Relatives and friends may visit First Shiloh Baptist Church, 15 Pine St., Buffalo, on Friday from 11 AM-12 Noon, where the Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
First Shiloh Baptist Church
15 Pine St, Buffalo, NY
Oct
1
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
First Shiloh Baptist Church
15 Pine St, Buffalo, NY
Lombardo Funeral Home - Buffalo Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Ms. Sweetie was a loving grandmother to my son. With her big heart and strong disciplinary hand for all of her grandchildren. Grateful she had the opportunity to spend time with her great grandchildren as well! Ms. Sweetie will be greatly missed!
Lori Harrell
Friend
October 1, 2021
Cousin Sweetie rest now. To all of my family, may God be your comforter at this time.
Jackie Bobo McKinney
Family
September 29, 2021
So sorry for your loss. I worked with Earlis for many years. She was a wonderful person.
Antoinette VanHouten
September 29, 2021
