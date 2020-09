LEEB - Ernest K. "Ernie"

Born in Buffalo, NY, where he was owner/operator of Leeb Sign Company for many years, before moving to Florida. He ran businesses out of Stuart, FL, refinishing yachts and reproducing fish mounts. He passed away September 22, 2020 and is mourned by soul mate Candee; daughters, Karen and Beth, friends and family members in New York, Colorado and Florida. Arrangements entrusted to ALL COUNTY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY-Treasure Coast Chapel.