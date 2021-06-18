Menu
Earselene CUNNINGHAM
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home- Delaware Chapel
1132 Delaware Avenue
Buffalo, NY
CUNNINGHAM - Earselene (nee Coleman)
June 16, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Willie C. Cunningham; cherished mother of Cynthia (Ricky) Cantrell, Jacqueline (Tyrone) Turner, and Sandra (Kevin) Bailey; devoted "Mamalene" to Chantal, Carrissa, Davontae, and Ariyonna; great-grandmother to Amaya, Sanaa, Dominic, and Caleb; also survived by brothers, sisters, and a host of loving nieces, nephews, and family. The family will be present to receive friends Monday, June 21st, from 11 AM to 12 PM at the (Delaware Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1132 Delaware Avenue (near W. Ferry Street), where a Funeral Service will follow at 12 PM. Live Streaming of Earselene's Funeral Service can be viewed at https://my.gather.app/remember/earselene-cunningham. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
21
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME
1132 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo, NY
Jun
21
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME
1132 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home- Delaware Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 Entry
Dear Cynthia , and family , Just wanted you to know I am thinking of you and your family . Your Mom was a lovely person . I remember her radiant smile and bubbly personality ! She warmed my heart ! Though there has been time and distance between us ( living in Atlanta) You hold a special place in my heart . Especially thinking of you this day !! Jeff and I send our sincere condolences , and hugs , your way .
Jeff and Michaelene Watroba
June 21, 2021
