CUNNINGHAM - Earselene (nee Coleman)
June 16, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Willie C. Cunningham; cherished mother of Cynthia (Ricky) Cantrell, Jacqueline (Tyrone) Turner, and Sandra (Kevin) Bailey; devoted "Mamalene" to Chantal, Carrissa, Davontae, and Ariyonna; great-grandmother to Amaya, Sanaa, Dominic, and Caleb; also survived by brothers, sisters, and a host of loving nieces, nephews, and family. The family will be present to receive friends Monday, June 21st, from 11 AM to 12 PM at the (Delaware Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1132 Delaware Avenue (near W. Ferry Street), where a Funeral Service will follow at 12 PM. Live Streaming of Earselene's Funeral Service can be viewed at https://my.gather.app/remember/earselene-cunningham
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 18, 2021.