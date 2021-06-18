Dear Cynthia , and family , Just wanted you to know I am thinking of you and your family . Your Mom was a lovely person . I remember her radiant smile and bubbly personality ! She warmed my heart ! Though there has been time and distance between us ( living in Atlanta) You hold a special place in my heart . Especially thinking of you this day !! Jeff and I send our sincere condolences , and hugs , your way .

Jeff and Michaelene Watroba June 21, 2021