Eartha Nicol McCLARY
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Buffalo Chapel
102 Linwood Avenue
Buffalo, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Memorial Gathering
Apr, 22 2022
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Buffalo Chapel
McCLARY - Eartha Nicol
(nee Davis)
Eartha Nicol, affectionately called Nik, age 50, of Buffalo, NY, peacefully entered eternal rest on March 31, 2022, after suffering from a prolonged illness. Preceded in death by parents Annie L. (Moffatt) Ortiz and Johnny L. Davis. Survived by siblings Marilyn Moffatt, Dewey Ortiz (Denise (Clark) Ortiz), and Angela Ortiz; a family of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, and a very special little girl she cared for Shammia Williams; special friend and longtime companion Curtis Spikes, lifetime BFF Rachel Johnson and a community of acquaintances, associates and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a gathering in Eartha's memory at LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (City Chapel), 102 Linwood Ave., at Summer, on Friday, April 22, from 2-3 PM, where the Memorial Service will immediately follow.


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 10, 2022.
