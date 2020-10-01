PALMORE - Eddie L.
Entered into eternal rest September 26, 2020, in Niagara Falls, NY. Loving husband of Edith V. (nee Roberts) Palmore; cherished father of Renee P. (Rev. Silvester S.) Beaman of Wilmington, Delaware, Jennifer P. (Victor) Jones of Acworth, Georgia and the late Yvette L. Palmore (Cornell) Casey; brother of Clara Brundidge of Pensacola, Florida and Doris (Charles) Robinson; also survived by four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and cherished friends. The family will receive friends Friday, October 2, 2020, from 5-8 PM at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1334 Calumet Ave., Niagara Falls, NY, where Funeral Services will be conducted Saturday, October 3, 2020, at 11 AM. Reverend Timothy Brown officiating. Interment Niagara Falls Memorial Park, Lewiston, NY. Due to the COVID-19 Virus, attendance will be limited and masks are mandatory. In lieu of flowers, contributions in honor of Eddie may be sent to the United Negro College Fund at www.uncf.org/donate
or to the Building Fund of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church. Final arrangements entrusted to THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee St., Buffalo, NY 14211. Please share condolences online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com