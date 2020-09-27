REIGH - Edgar A.

September 23, 2020, age 81, of Hamburg, beloved husband of LuAnn (nee Wischman); cherished father of Sheila Reigh, Diana (Pete) Peters and Kathy (Kelly) Richardson; fun grandfather of Joshua, Tyler and Jessica Mercado; Travis and Ben (Casey) Watson; great-grandfather of Chloe; brother of Fredrick (Doris) Reigh and Rita (Bill) Svarzkopf; son of the late "Pete" and Vera (Royer) Reigh; also loved by many cousins, nieces, nephews, friends, step-children and step-grandchildren. Ed proudly served in the US Navy Band, Army and Air Force Reserves, and WNY Vol. Fire Cos. Ed was received as an Anatomical Gift at the University of Buffalo.





