Edgar A. REIGH
REIGH - Edgar A.
September 23, 2020, age 81, of Hamburg, beloved husband of LuAnn (nee Wischman); cherished father of Sheila Reigh, Diana (Pete) Peters and Kathy (Kelly) Richardson; fun grandfather of Joshua, Tyler and Jessica Mercado; Travis and Ben (Casey) Watson; great-grandfather of Chloe; brother of Fredrick (Doris) Reigh and Rita (Bill) Svarzkopf; son of the late "Pete" and Vera (Royer) Reigh; also loved by many cousins, nieces, nephews, friends, step-children and step-grandchildren. Ed proudly served in the US Navy Band, Army and Air Force Reserves, and WNY Vol. Fire Cos. Ed was received as an Anatomical Gift at the University of Buffalo.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 27, 2020.
