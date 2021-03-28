Menu
Edgar L. CARTWRIGHT Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel
6170 W Quaker St
Orchard Park, NY
CARTWRIGHT - Edgar L., Jr.
March 25, 2021 at age 29. Beloved son of Edgar L. and Linda (nee Czarnecki) Cartwright, Sr.; dear brother of Tyler and Courtney Cartwright; cherished grandson of Susan (late Harvey) Dittebrand, Richard Cartwright and the late Norman Czarnecki, Janet Cartwright and Joyce Cartwright; also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 4-8 PM at the (Orchard Park Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6170 W. Quaker St. (just East of Rt. 219), where services will follow at 8:00 PM. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Flowers gratefully declined. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
From all of us at Beyer Boys Trucking we are so very sorry about your devastating loss, holding you in our thoughts and prayers.
Charlie Beyer
April 5, 2021
Ed, Linda & Family.. Deepest sympathies to you all in this time of pain and sorrow. Praying for you.
Barbara & Dennis Mohr
March 30, 2021
My deepest sympathies for your family, in the hardest of times. God bless
Walt Mullett
March 30, 2021
Linda, Eddie and family.....I am so sorry to hear about little Eddie. Sending prayers and hugs your way along with my deepest sympathy.
Dawn Malanowski Houck
March 29, 2021
Milherst Construction
March 29, 2021
Ed, Linda & family please know We am sending prayers & our family´s deepest sympathy.
Diane Gorzynski
March 29, 2021
Ed, Linda and family we send our deepest sympathy.
Mark & Cindy Braun
March 28, 2021
ED, Linda and family, Please accept our deepest condolences for your loss. Dave and Sharon Tickett
Dave and Sharon Tickett
March 28, 2021
