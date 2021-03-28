CARTWRIGHT - Edgar L., Jr.
March 25, 2021 at age 29. Beloved son of Edgar L. and Linda (nee Czarnecki) Cartwright, Sr.; dear brother of Tyler and Courtney Cartwright; cherished grandson of Susan (late Harvey) Dittebrand, Richard Cartwright and the late Norman Czarnecki, Janet Cartwright and Joyce Cartwright; also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 4-8 PM at the (Orchard Park Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6170 W. Quaker St. (just East of Rt. 219), where services will follow at 8:00 PM. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Flowers gratefully declined. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 28, 2021.