Edgar R. FERGUSON
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FERGUSON - Edgar R.
Age 93, passed away on Monday, March 22, 2021 following a brief illness. Born on July 3, 1927 in Niagara Falls, "Fergy" lived and raised his family in the Town of Niagara and currently resided in Buffalo. Following high school he served in the Merchant Marines followed by a 34 year career with the 107th Fighter Group of the New York Air National Guard/USAF, also serving as a civilian technician at the Niagara Falls Air Base. He served a tour of duty in Vietnam 1968-1969 and retired in 1984 with the rank of SMSgt. Survivors include his daughters, Christine (John) Yawney of Buffalo and Brenda (Aaron) Zepeda of Quinton, VA; three grandchildren, Amy (Wells) Westberg, Erin Wells and Adam Wells; three great-grandchildren, Edward, Adam and Janet Westberg; several nieces and a nephew. He was predeceased by his wife, Margaret (Flood); his son, Raymond; his brothers, Lawrence and Richard; and his parents, John and Sophia (Merriday). Private service and burial with military honors will take place at North Ridge Cemetery, Cambria, at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to HARDISON FUNERAL HOMES, INC. Visit www.hardisonfuneralhomes.com for online condolences.


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 24, 2021.
