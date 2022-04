MADRID - Edgar D.

Of Angola, NY entered into rest, December 23, 2021, age 38. Dearest son of Mila and the late Ben Madrid; dear brother of Michelle Hollingsworth; loving partner of Daniel Dale; also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Family will be present to receive friends Saturday, January 8, 2022, from 2-6 PM, at the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 262 N. Main Street, Angola, NY, where prayers services will follow at 6 PM.







Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.