Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Edison "The King Of Barbecue" AUSTIN
FUNERAL HOME
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
995 Genesee Street
Buffalo, NY
AUSTIN - Edison "The King Of Barbecue"
Departed this life December 9, 2021. The family will receive friends Friday, December 17, 2021, 5 PM-7 PM at THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee Street, Buffalo, New York. A Celebration of Life will be conducted Saturday, December 18, 2021, 11 AM at Elim Christian Fellowship, 70 Chalmers Avenue, Buffalo, New York. Interment Mount Calvary Cemetery, Cheektowaga, New York. Please share condolences at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
995 Genesee Street, Buffalo, NY
Dec
18
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Elim Christian Fellowship
70 Chalmers Avenue, Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.