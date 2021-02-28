DePOTTY - Edith P.
Of West Seneca, February 23, 2021; wife of the late Earl DePotty and longtime companion of the late Joseph Besancon; mother of Jacqueline (Michael) O'Dell, David DePotty and Carl (Rebecca) DePotty; grandmother of Elisabeth (Gregory) Putney, Adam (Caitlin) O'Dell and Benjamin (Meghan) O'Dell; great-grandmother of four. A Graveside Service will take place on Friday, May 14, 11 AM, at Hillcrest Cemetery, 5223 Abbott Rd., Hamburg, NY. Edith was a Registered Nurse for 50 years and worked at both Buffalo General Deaconess and Buffalo General Hospitals. During the war efforts of WWII, she worked as a welder at Bison Shipbuilding Corporation. Edith also enjoyed going out for dinner and dancing. Condolences and directions online at: www.COMFORTFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.