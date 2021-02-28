Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Edith P. DePOTTY
FUNERAL HOME
Comfort Funeral Home Inc.
6469 Olean Road
South Wales, NY
DePOTTY - Edith P.
Of West Seneca, February 23, 2021; wife of the late Earl DePotty and longtime companion of the late Joseph Besancon; mother of Jacqueline (Michael) O'Dell, David DePotty and Carl (Rebecca) DePotty; grandmother of Elisabeth (Gregory) Putney, Adam (Caitlin) O'Dell and Benjamin (Meghan) O'Dell; great-grandmother of four. A Graveside Service will take place on Friday, May 14, 11 AM, at Hillcrest Cemetery, 5223 Abbott Rd., Hamburg, NY. Edith was a Registered Nurse for 50 years and worked at both Buffalo General Deaconess and Buffalo General Hospitals. During the war efforts of WWII, she worked as a welder at Bison Shipbuilding Corporation. Edith also enjoyed going out for dinner and dancing. Condolences and directions online at: www.COMFORTFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
May
14
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Hillcrest Cemetery
5223 Abbott Rd, Hamburg, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Comfort Funeral Home Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Patti was a neighbor of my Dad's at French Quarter. She was a good neighbor, a beautiful soul, kind and caring. Condolences to her family. Judy Torch Bray
Judy Bray Rochester NY
February 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results